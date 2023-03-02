Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

