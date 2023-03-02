Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ MNST traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $105.45.
Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.
Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
