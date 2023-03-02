Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

