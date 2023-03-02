MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $209.97

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $209.97, but opened at $200.81. MongoDB shares last traded at $201.51, with a volume of 236,005 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

