Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

MDLZ traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. 2,259,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,973. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

