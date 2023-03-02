Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.24

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.52. Mondee shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,858 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Mondee Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondee (MOND)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.