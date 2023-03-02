Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $11.24

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $10.52. Mondee shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 1,858 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Mondee Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

