Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 67,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 76,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
Molekule Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -6.70.
About Molekule Group
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
