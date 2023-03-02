Mizuho Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

OKE opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,797,000 after buying an additional 145,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in ONEOK by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 95,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ONEOK by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

