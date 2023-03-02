Mizuho Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.