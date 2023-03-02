Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 26,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $70.34.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

