Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. 26,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $70.34.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
