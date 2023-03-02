Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.37

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.37 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 161.40 ($1.95). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 161.20 ($1.95), with a volume of 227,769 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.40 ($2.36).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £977.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8,180.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitchells & Butlers

About Mitchells & Butlers

In other news, insider Dave Coplin bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £4,208.12 ($5,077.98). Insiders have bought a total of 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $448,323 in the last ninety days. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

