Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.87.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.68% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,337 shares of company stock worth $1,540,077 over the last three months. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

