Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $834.22 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $834.22 million and $50.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,007,925,292 coins and its circulating supply is 851,554,808 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 851,554,807.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.9674627 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $69,764,823.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

