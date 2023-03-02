Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.
Miller Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.