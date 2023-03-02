Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Miller Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 103.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

