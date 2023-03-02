M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.30

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $26.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 1,067 shares trading hands.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

