Meter Governance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414,541.61 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $48.41 million and approximately $414,541.61 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00012145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,964,128 coins and its circulating supply is 16,962,078 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,958,108 with 16,954,864 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.83840684 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $392,445.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

