Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 26.1%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares were up 26.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 377,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 109,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 16.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

