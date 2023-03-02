Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.
Merus Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus
Merus Company Profile
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
