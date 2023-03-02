Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

