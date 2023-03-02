Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck Sells 2,760 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. 259,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,531. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

