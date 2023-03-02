Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

