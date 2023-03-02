Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 26.8% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $352.85. 1,205,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average is $339.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

