Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.14. 1,276,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

