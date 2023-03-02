MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTZ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $101.26. 138,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,921. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 240.74 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $102.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
