Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.23. 12,809,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

