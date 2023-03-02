Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRVL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.19.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.