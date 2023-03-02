Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $306.47

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.47 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.10). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 335.40 ($4.05), with a volume of 758,245 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MSLH. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 350 ($4.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £838.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,747.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marshalls

In other Marshalls news, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,986.01 ($24,117.30). 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.