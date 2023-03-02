Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.1 %

MAR opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

