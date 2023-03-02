MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $403.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $321.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $347.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.59. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $389.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

