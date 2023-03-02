Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Up 76.7% in February

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,720,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the January 31st total of 28,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,434,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,231. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

