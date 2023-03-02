Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Main Street Capital in a report issued on Sunday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 83.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.