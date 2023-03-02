Maiar DEX Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $43.79 million and $83,618.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00041361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00220658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,412.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001333 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,083.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

