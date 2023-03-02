Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $43.49 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $43.49 million and approximately $53,452.91 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00041272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00220591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,479.80 or 0.99990674 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001333 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,083.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

