Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $56,996.62

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $45.14 million and $56,996.62 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001399 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $137,985.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

