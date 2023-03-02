Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.67-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.43 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,250,000 after buying an additional 780,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

