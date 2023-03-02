Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

