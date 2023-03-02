Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $46,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,780,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

