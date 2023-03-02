Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 419,853 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1,536.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,853 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Copart worth $47,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.