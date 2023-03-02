LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $1.19 Quarterly Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

LYB stock opened at $97.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

