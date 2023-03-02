Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Raised by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,624 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lyft worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 9,906,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,899,121. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

