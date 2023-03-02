Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter Sells 1,826 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $18,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $356,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Agnes Wilderotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

