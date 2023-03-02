Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.8-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.33 million. Luxfer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $436.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Luxfer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

