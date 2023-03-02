Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $34.89 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

