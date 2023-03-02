London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 75.30

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.91) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,278 ($87.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,412.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,680.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,433.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,586 ($79.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,612 ($103.92).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($126.70) to £102 ($123.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,408 ($113.53).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

