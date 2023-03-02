LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

