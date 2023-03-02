Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Down 7%

Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) shares were down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Live Current Media Stock Down 34.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Live Current Media Company Profile



Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

