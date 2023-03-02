Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 5.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 1,081,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,002,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.