Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 5.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 1,081,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,002,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

