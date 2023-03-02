Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $112.49 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.07 million and $112.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,841,012 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,792,949.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00381547 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $305.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.