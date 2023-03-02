Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Liontown Resources in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liontown Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

