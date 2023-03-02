LINK Price Tops $42.09 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. LINK has a market cap of $283.44 million and approximately $804,110.69 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $42.09 or 0.00179356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

