Linde plc (LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.28 on March 28th

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.
Linde has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.
Linde Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LIN stock opened at $350.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $356.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
