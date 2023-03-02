Linde plc (LIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.28 on March 28th

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Linde has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Linde has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Linde to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $350.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $356.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.