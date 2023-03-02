Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.35. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,435,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.